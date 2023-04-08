2,394 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

