2,673 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

