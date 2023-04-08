3,389 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $98.06 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

