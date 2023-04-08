3,972 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MBC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on MasterBrand in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $7.47 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

