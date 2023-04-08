6,348 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after purchasing an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after purchasing an additional 427,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.