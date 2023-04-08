700,000 Shares in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chenghe Acquisition by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 159,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 112,375 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CHEA stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

