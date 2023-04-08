710,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 1.65% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTOC opened at $10.17 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Pine Technology Acquisition Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

