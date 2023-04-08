7,407 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

SU opened at $31.61 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.