754 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

