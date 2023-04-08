89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.12. 109,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,033,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
