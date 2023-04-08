9,650 Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.84 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.