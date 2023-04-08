Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

