AbbVie Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 43,917 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 25,410 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

