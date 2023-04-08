ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 8,582 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

