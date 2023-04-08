AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
