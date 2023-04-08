Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,283 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $186,842.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86.

On Monday, February 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $453.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000.

AVTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

