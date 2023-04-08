Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

