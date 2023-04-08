Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

