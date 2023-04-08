Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $282.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

