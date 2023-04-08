Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 319 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

