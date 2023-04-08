Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

