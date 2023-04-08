Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $323.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $431.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

