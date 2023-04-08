Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

