Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

