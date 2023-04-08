Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $77.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AYX opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45. Alteryx has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

