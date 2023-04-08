Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) versus Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Critical Contrast

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Amarin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeterna Zentaris $5.64 million 2.11 -$22.73 million ($4.63) -0.53 Amarin $369.19 million 1.50 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.07

Aeterna Zentaris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aeterna Zentaris and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83

Amarin has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Amarin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

Profitability

This table compares Aeterna Zentaris and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeterna Zentaris N/A -29.85% -21.24% Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31%

Volatility & Risk

Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amarin beats Aeterna Zentaris on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

