Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

