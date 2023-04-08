AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.27. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

