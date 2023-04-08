American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) versus Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Critical Comparison

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.80 billion 0.14 $64.30 million $0.53 13.45 Holley $688.41 million 0.39 $73.77 million $0.64 3.55

Holley has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 1.11% 14.06% 1.28% Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 7 1 0 2.13 Holley 0 4 6 0 2.60

American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 197.36%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than American Axle & Manufacturing.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

