American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

