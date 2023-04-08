Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Americold Realty Trust worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

