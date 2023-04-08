Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after purchasing an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.