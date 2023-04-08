AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1,779.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.46.

NYSE ABC opened at $166.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

