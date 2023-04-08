Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 32,495 shares of company stock valued at $76,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

