Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE AP opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh
In other news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $41,636.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 32,495 shares of company stock valued at $76,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
