Analysts Offer Predictions for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ADIL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.
Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
