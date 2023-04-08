Analysts Offer Predictions for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 243,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

