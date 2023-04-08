Analysts Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$51.80

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.80.

CPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TSE CPX opened at C$43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.70. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$40.06 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,420.00. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

