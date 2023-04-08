Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Price Target at $3.63

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CS stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.85.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0547 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

