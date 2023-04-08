Analysts Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $159.07

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 44,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

