Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,595

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595 ($19.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.56) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.75) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.49) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.46) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,523 ($18.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,442.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,412.91. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.32).

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,596.33%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.47), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($527,726.18). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,486.59). Insiders bought 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

