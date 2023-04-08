Analysts Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $152.50

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

