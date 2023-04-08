Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $67.69

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $7,203,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

