Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $19.20

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 815,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 93,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

About OptimizeRx

OPRX stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.