Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $122.79

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

