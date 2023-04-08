Analysts Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) PT at $32.60

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

