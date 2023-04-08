Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) PT at $153.25

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.69.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VLO opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

