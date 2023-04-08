Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 23.28% 9.03% 3.48% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 186.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.24 $21.10 million $1.53 31.09 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Summit Industrial Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

