Anthony Howland-Rose Purchases 480,189 Shares of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose bought 480,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,410.40 ($17,966.26).

Anthony Howland-Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Howland-Rose bought 221,718 shares of Gullewa stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,194.49 ($8,295.57).

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds interest in the South Darlot gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

