Anthony Howland-Rose Purchases 480,189 Shares of Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose bought 480,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,410.40 ($17,966.26).
Anthony Howland-Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Howland-Rose bought 221,718 shares of Gullewa stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,194.49 ($8,295.57).
Gullewa Price Performance
Gullewa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.