Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 238,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 639,018 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

