Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) vs. Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Financial Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Applied Energetics N/A -290.56% -151.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Applied Energetics $1.31 million 332.65 -$5.77 million ($0.03) -68.83

Intuitive Machines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Energetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intuitive Machines and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.29%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Applied Energetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Stephen McCahon and Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.