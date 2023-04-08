Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 61.5% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

