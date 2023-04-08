Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
